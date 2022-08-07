Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (OXLC) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 15th

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, August 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th.

Oxford Lane Capital has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 19.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Oxford Lane Capital has a payout ratio of 94.7% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble.

Oxford Lane Capital Stock Performance

Shares of OXLC stock opened at $6.33 on Friday. Oxford Lane Capital has a one year low of $5.49 and a one year high of $8.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.86.

Institutional Trading of Oxford Lane Capital

Oxford Lane Capital ( NASDAQ:OXLC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The investment management company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $55.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.80 million.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OXLC. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Oxford Lane Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $814,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $476,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 199.7% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 60,027 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $186,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $145,000.

Oxford Lane Capital Company Profile

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

