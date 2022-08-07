Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Shares Sold by Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.

Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. reduced its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 42.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,032 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 2,259 shares during the period. Palo Alto Networks comprises about 1.3% of Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $1,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter worth $29,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 900.0% during the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 50 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 113.8% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 62 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

Shares of PANW opened at $501.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.96 billion, a PE ratio of -125.97, a P/E/G ratio of 22.48 and a beta of 1.18. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $358.37 and a 1 year high of $640.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $502.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $530.43.

Insider Activity at Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The network technology company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 57.50% and a negative net margin of 7.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.62) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.46, for a total value of $1,678,110.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 252,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,088,102.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.46, for a total value of $1,678,110.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 252,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,088,102.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.52, for a total transaction of $1,564,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 489,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $245,150,191.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,170 shares of company stock valued at $418,628,327 over the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $650.00 to $700.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $605.00 to $587.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $670.00 to $823.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $610.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks to $545.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $630.88.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

