Pancake Bunny 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $54,212.00 (BUNNY)

Pancake Bunny (BUNNY) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 7th. Pancake Bunny has a market capitalization of $52,406.18 and $54,212.00 worth of Pancake Bunny was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Pancake Bunny has traded up 9.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Pancake Bunny coin can currently be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000447 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Pancake Bunny alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22,997.57 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004349 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004346 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003941 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004203 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002223 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.29 or 0.00131728 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.76 or 0.00033735 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.48 or 0.00067307 BTC.

About Pancake Bunny

Pancake Bunny (BUNNY) is a coin. Its launch date was February 8th, 2021. Pancake Bunny’s total supply is 910,789 coins and its circulating supply is 510,232 coins. Pancake Bunny’s official Twitter account is @PancakeBunnyFin.

Pancake Bunny Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Rocket Bunny is a deflationary token with a max circulating supply of 777 Quadrilion. Each transaction incurs a 4% tax that is distributed in four equal parts: 1% to holders, 1% burned to The Rabbit's Hole, 1% locked liquidity, and 1% as a bonus to liquidity providers. As volume increase, the amount burned increases logarithmically, eventually leading to an exponential decrease in supply. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pancake Bunny directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pancake Bunny should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pancake Bunny using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pancake Bunny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pancake Bunny and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.