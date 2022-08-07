PANTHEON X (XPN) Price Hits $0.0010 on Top Exchanges

PANTHEON X (XPN) traded up 4.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 7th. PANTHEON X has a market cap of $686,666.17 and $126.00 worth of PANTHEON X was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PANTHEON X coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, PANTHEON X has traded down 4.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PANTHEON X alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23,117.56 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004326 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004326 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003947 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004353 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002212 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.58 or 0.00132294 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.84 or 0.00033903 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.60 or 0.00067461 BTC.

PANTHEON X Coin Profile

XPN is a coin. Its launch date was March 27th, 2019. PANTHEON X’s total supply is 770,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 680,786,427 coins. PANTHEON X’s official Twitter account is @pantheon_x and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PANTHEON X is https://reddit.com/r/PANTHEON_X. PANTHEON X’s official website is pantheonx.io.

Buying and Selling PANTHEON X

According to CryptoCompare, “PANTHEON X provides an open crypto management platform designed so people can invest like a professional trader with crypto advisors in a safer and more transparent manner. Based on Smart Contract and the reliable data, PANTHEON X has established an infrastructure that anyone can manage or entrust assets easily. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PANTHEON X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PANTHEON X should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PANTHEON X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PANTHEON X Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PANTHEON X and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.