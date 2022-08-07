Parachute Price Tops $0.0006 on Top Exchanges (PAR)

Parachute (PAR) traded 41.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 7th. In the last seven days, Parachute has traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Parachute coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Parachute has a market cap of $525,724.49 and approximately $69,449.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.95 or 0.00038522 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Zebec Protocol (ZBC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GreenCoin.AI (GRC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000097 BTC.

MM Optimizer (MMO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00007289 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Notional Finance (NOTE) traded 20.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001450 BTC.

Etherconnect (ECC) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Parachute Profile

Parachute is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Parachute’s total supply is 999,628,334 coins and its circulating supply is 878,603,675 coins. Parachute’s official Twitter account is @parachutetoken. Parachute’s official website is www.parachutetoken.com. The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken.

Parachute Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Parachute launched with the goal of giving people better access and integrations with their cryptocurrency. It has put DeFi tools inside one app that lives in the places where people chat. The PAR token is used throughout Parachute products to interact with DeFi applications. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parachute directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Parachute should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Parachute using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

