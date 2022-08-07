Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Paramount Global had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 11.60%. The business had revenue of $7.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. Paramount Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Paramount Global Stock Performance

Paramount Global stock opened at $24.26 on Friday. Paramount Global has a 52 week low of $23.15 and a 52 week high of $42.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $15.75 billion, a PE ratio of 4.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.21.

Paramount Global Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Paramount Global’s payout ratio is currently 18.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Paramount Global Company Profile

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Paramount Global from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Moffett Nathanson downgraded Paramount Global from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Paramount Global from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Paramount Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Paramount Global from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.54.

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24-hour cable channel that provides sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.

