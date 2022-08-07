Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI) Expected to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.02 Per Share

Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James cut their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Parkland in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 2nd. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.02 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.21. Raymond James has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Parkland’s current full-year earnings is $3.26 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Parkland’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.06 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.45 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.90 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on PKI. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Parkland from C$47.00 to C$35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Parkland from C$45.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Parkland from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$45.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$49.00 price objective on shares of Parkland in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$47.50.

Parkland Price Performance

Parkland stock opened at C$33.65 on Friday. Parkland has a 1 year low of C$31.18 and a 1 year high of C$39.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$35.39 and a 200 day moving average price of C$34.95. The company has a market cap of C$5.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 265.57, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Parkland (TSE:PKI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.70 by C$0.17. The company had revenue of C$7.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$6.16 billion.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Parkland news, Senior Officer Darren Robert Smart sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$33.69, for a total transaction of C$505,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$851,514.75. In other news, Senior Officer Ian James White sold 13,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$33.46, for a total transaction of C$456,595.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,927 shares in the company, valued at C$800,597.42. Also, Senior Officer Darren Robert Smart sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$33.69, for a total transaction of C$505,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$851,514.75. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 48,646 shares of company stock valued at $1,738,445.

Parkland Company Profile

Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, the Caribbean region, and Central and South America. The company operates through four segments: Canada, USA, Supply, and International. The Canada segment owns, operates, supports, and distributes a coast-to-coast network of retail convenience, food, and fuel sites, as well as commercial cardlocks and bulk fuel facilities; and provides propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers.

