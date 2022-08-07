Particl (PART) Price Reaches $0.43 on Top Exchanges

Particl (PART) traded up 21.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 7th. One Particl coin can currently be bought for $0.43 or 0.00001849 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Particl has traded down 4.3% against the dollar. Particl has a total market capitalization of $5.29 million and $1,304.00 worth of Particl was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Gold Secured Currency (GSX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000093 BTC.

CoinField Coin (CFC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001280 BTC.

holoride (RIDE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000993 BTC.

Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008925 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007442 BTC.

EgoPlatform (EGO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000702 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000035 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

Particl Coin Profile

PART is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 17th, 2017. Particl’s total supply is 11,751,238 coins and its circulating supply is 12,346,078 coins. Particl’s official website is particl.io. Particl’s official Twitter account is @particlproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Particl is /r/Particl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Particl

According to CryptoCompare, “Particl is a blockchain-based eCommerce platform, allowing customers and merchants to be directl connected on a peer-to-peer network with reliable privacy features. Users can buy or sell anything, similar to eBay, Etsy or Amazon, except that all the transaction data, payments and conversations happen over a self-governed, distributed network instead of a central server. Transactions within the network are conducted in PART, the native cryptocurrency in the Particl PoS blockchain. Particl Desktop is a modern, intuitive, and user-friendly desktop application to make untraceable payments, buy or sell products and services online using the Open Marketplace, participate in community decisions, or start staking funds. Particl Desktop is the point-of-access into the Particl ecosystem. The Particl Market enables direct person to person e-commerce. Using peer-to-peer technology, it operates with no central authority or middleman and is exclusively owned and operated by its network of users. Particl offers to everyone the ability to partake in the global economy, regardless of its geographical location. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Particl directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Particl should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Particl using one of the exchanges listed above.

