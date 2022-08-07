Pax Dollar (USDP) Trading Down 0.1% Over Last Week

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 7th. In the last week, Pax Dollar has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. Pax Dollar has a market capitalization of $944.97 million and approximately $1.64 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pax Dollar coin can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00004324 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Arweave (AR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.90 or 0.00064458 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00016962 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000022 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Gamestarter (GAME) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000475 BTC.

Witnet (WIT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000024 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000157 BTC.

About Pax Dollar

Pax Dollar is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 945,642,940 coins. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @PaxosStandard. The official website for Pax Dollar is paxos.com/standard. Pax Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@PaxosStandard.

Buying and Selling Pax Dollar

According to CryptoCompare, “Paxos Standard (PAX) is a stable coin owned by Paxos Trust Company, LLC. It combines the stability of the dollar with the efficiency of blockchain technology. Paxos is regulated by the New York State Department of Financial Services, which has deep experience and knowledge as an intermediary between fiat and digital assets. Built on the Ethereum blockchain, it offers the benefits of crypto-assets such as immutability and decentralized accounting. Since it is fully collateralized by dollars, Paxos Standard offers a liquid and digital alternative to cash, available 24/7 for instantaneous transaction settlement and fully redeemable. Paxos Standard has been designed as an Ethereum token written according to the ERC-20 protocol so that anyone with an Ethereum wallet will be able to send and receive Paxos Standard tokens. The smart contract has been audited by smart contract auditors Nomic Labs and ChainSecurity, and nationally top-ranking auditing firm Withum will perform attestation procedures on their token and bank account balances on a month-end basis. Why Use Paxos Standard: Hold digital assets in PAX to limit exposure to volatilitySettle the cash component of digital asset transactions in dollar-equivalent denominationsMove between digital assets with ease and lower feesSettle transactions outside of traditional banking hoursTransact internationally more efficiently”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pax Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pax Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

