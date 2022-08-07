Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.28 EPS

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The software maker reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.28, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $228.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.96 million. Paylocity had a return on equity of 18.13% and a net margin of 10.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. Paylocity updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS and its Q1 2023 guidance to EPS.

Paylocity Trading Up 12.7 %

NASDAQ PCTY opened at $255.26 on Friday. Paylocity has a 12 month low of $152.01 and a 12 month high of $314.49. The stock has a market cap of $14.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 158.55 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $185.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $191.36.

Get Paylocity alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on PCTY. Wolfe Research upgraded Paylocity from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $220.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Paylocity from $195.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Cowen upped their target price on Paylocity from $240.00 to $265.00 in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Paylocity from $255.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Paylocity from $205.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.38.

Insider Transactions at Paylocity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CEO Steven R. Beauchamp sold 49,658 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $9,931,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,780,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $356,002,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Steven R. Beauchamp sold 49,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $9,931,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,780,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $356,002,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Michael R. Haske sold 33,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $6,671,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 775,885 shares in the company, valued at $155,177,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 133,443 shares of company stock valued at $24,884,062. Insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Paylocity by 20.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,382,116 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $284,399,000 after acquiring an additional 236,876 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Paylocity in the first quarter valued at about $14,007,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Paylocity by 15.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 506,954 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $104,316,000 after acquiring an additional 66,201 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in Paylocity in the first quarter valued at about $9,383,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Paylocity by 4.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,041,583 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $214,327,000 after acquiring an additional 44,059 shares during the period. 69.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Paylocity

(Get Rating)

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplify payroll, automate processes and manage compliance requirements within one system; expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions; human capital management and employee self-service solutions, document library, compliance dashboard, and HR edge; time and attendance solution, which tracks time and attendance data, eliminating the need for manual tracking of accruals and reducing administrative tasks; schedule tracking services; and time collection devices, including kiosks, time clocks, and mobile and web applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Paylocity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paylocity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.