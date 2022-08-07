PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Acquired by Avantax Planning Partners Inc.

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 33.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,859 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,206 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PYPL. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PayPal by 100.7% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its holdings in PayPal by 82.9% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 311 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new stake in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on PYPL. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $131.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $174.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $120.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $143.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at PayPal

PayPal Trading Down 1.7 %

In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total transaction of $2,131,595.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,770,542. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $95.32 on Friday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.58 and a 12 month high of $296.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $110.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $79.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.68.

About PayPal

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

See Also

