PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ cut its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 37.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,789 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ’s holdings in PayPal were worth $207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its position in PayPal by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 690 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC raised its position in PayPal by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 785 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 1.9% in the first quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 4,892 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,105 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 1,183 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. 75.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PayPal stock opened at $95.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $79.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.24 billion, a PE ratio of 54.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.23. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $67.58 and a one year high of $296.70.

In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total transaction of $2,131,595.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,770,542. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on PayPal from $131.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on PayPal from $97.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen dropped their price target on PayPal from $174.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on PayPal from $92.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PayPal currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.43.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

