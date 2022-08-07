PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Given New $136.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Evercore ISI from $124.00 to $136.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group upgraded shares of PayPal from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $127.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of PayPal from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PayPal presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $139.43.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $95.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $110.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.49. PayPal has a 52-week low of $67.58 and a 52-week high of $296.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $79.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.68.

In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total transaction of $2,131,595.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,770,542. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 690 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 785 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 1.9% during the first quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 4,892 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,105 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 1,183 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

