PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Price Target Raised to $115.00 at KeyCorp

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by KeyCorp from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on PYPL. Citigroup cut their price objective on PayPal from $185.00 to $140.00 in a report on Sunday, April 24th. StockNews.com lowered PayPal from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on PayPal from $115.00 to $97.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on PayPal from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on PayPal from $174.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $139.43.

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $95.32 on Wednesday. PayPal has a fifty-two week low of $67.58 and a fifty-two week high of $296.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.24 billion, a PE ratio of 54.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.68.

In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total transaction of $2,131,595.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,770,542. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 272.5% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 447 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 100.7% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 82.9% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 311 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

