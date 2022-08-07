PEAKDEFI Price Up 17.4% Over Last 7 Days (PEAK)

PEAKDEFI (PEAK) traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 7th. PEAKDEFI has a market capitalization of $19.85 million and approximately $116,525.00 worth of PEAKDEFI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PEAKDEFI coin can now be purchased for about $0.0147 or 0.00000063 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, PEAKDEFI has traded 17.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,155.78 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004319 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004319 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003945 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004327 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002208 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.59 or 0.00132126 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.86 or 0.00033924 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.67 or 0.00067651 BTC.

PEAKDEFI (PEAK) is a coin. It launched on October 7th, 2020. PEAKDEFI’s total supply is 2,210,014,209 coins and its circulating supply is 1,354,517,220 coins. PEAKDEFI’s official website is marketpeak.com. PEAKDEFI’s official Twitter account is @PEAKDEFI and its Facebook page is accessible here. PEAKDEFI’s official message board is medium.com/@PeakDeFi.

According to CryptoCompare, “PEAKDEFI is a one-stop solution for taking control of decentralized finances. Native, in-wallet App for DeFi solutions for everyone. “

