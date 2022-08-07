Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (PAG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.53 on September 1st

Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of 0.53 per share on Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. This is a boost from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50.

Penske Automotive Group has a dividend payout ratio of 13.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Penske Automotive Group to earn $15.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.7%.

PAG opened at $115.72 on Friday. Penske Automotive Group has a one year low of $83.48 and a one year high of $123.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 1.23.

Penske Automotive Group ( NYSE:PAG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $4.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.47 by $0.46. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 34.68%. The business had revenue of $6.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.47 earnings per share. Penske Automotive Group’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Penske Automotive Group will post 17.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on PAG. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Penske Automotive Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.25.

In related news, Director John Barr sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.06, for a total transaction of $580,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,683 shares in the company, valued at $427,448.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 46.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 129.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the period. 50.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

