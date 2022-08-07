Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) Holdings Trimmed by Prudent Man Advisors LLC

Prudent Man Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,450 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s holdings in Perficient were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Perficient by 846.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 265 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Perficient by 1,971.4% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 290 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Perficient in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Perficient in the 4th quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Perficient in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Institutional investors own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

Perficient Trading Down 4.6 %

Shares of PRFT opened at $88.81 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $95.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.67. Perficient, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.24 and a 52-week high of $153.28. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.70, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.47.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Perficient ( NASDAQ:PRFT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.14. Perficient had a return on equity of 30.67% and a net margin of 9.01%. The firm had revenue of $222.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Perficient, Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PRFT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Perficient from $133.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Perficient in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Perficient in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded Perficient from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Perficient from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.71.

Insider Transactions at Perficient

In other Perficient news, Director Ralph C. Derrickson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.15, for a total value of $480,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,584,568.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Perficient

(Get Rating)

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. The company offers strategy and consulting solutions in the areas of digital and technology strategy, management consulting, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

See Also

