Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.08-$1.12 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $227.00 million-$233.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $235.61 million. Perficient also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.24-$4.36 EPS.

Perficient Stock Down 4.6 %

PRFT traded down $4.27 on Friday, reaching $88.81. 302,068 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 178,504. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.70, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.47. Perficient has a 52-week low of $86.24 and a 52-week high of $153.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $95.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.39.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $222.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.07 million. Perficient had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 30.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Perficient will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Activity at Perficient

Several research firms have commented on PRFT. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Perficient in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Perficient from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Perficient in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. They issued a sector outperform rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Perficient from $133.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Maxim Group restated a buy rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Perficient in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $122.71.

In related news, Director Ralph C. Derrickson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.15, for a total transaction of $480,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,584,568.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Perficient

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Perficient by 85.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,089 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Perficient in the 1st quarter worth about $237,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Perficient by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,282 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Perficient by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,608 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawgrass Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Perficient in the 1st quarter worth about $345,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

About Perficient

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. The company offers strategy and consulting solutions in the areas of digital and technology strategy, management consulting, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

Featured Stories

