Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.08-1.12 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.11. The company issued revenue guidance of $227-233 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $235.80 million. Perficient also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.24-$4.36 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Perficient in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They set an equal weight rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Perficient from $133.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Perficient from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded Perficient from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Perficient in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $122.71.

Get Perficient alerts:

Perficient Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PRFT opened at $88.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.39. Perficient has a 1-year low of $86.24 and a 1-year high of $153.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Perficient ( NASDAQ:PRFT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.14. Perficient had a return on equity of 30.67% and a net margin of 9.01%. The business had revenue of $222.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Perficient will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Ralph C. Derrickson sold 5,000 shares of Perficient stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.15, for a total transaction of $480,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,281 shares in the company, valued at $3,584,568.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Perficient

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Perficient by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,190 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Perficient by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,608 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Perficient by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,282 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC raised its position in shares of Perficient by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 11,106 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after buying an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Perficient by 85.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,089 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

About Perficient

(Get Rating)

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. The company offers strategy and consulting solutions in the areas of digital and technology strategy, management consulting, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Perficient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perficient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.