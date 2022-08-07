Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.08-$1.12 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $227.00 million-$233.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $235.61 million. Perficient also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.24-$4.36 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Perficient in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. They set a sector outperform rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Maxim Group restated a buy rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Perficient in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Perficient from $133.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Perficient in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Perficient in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. They set an equal weight rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Perficient currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $122.71.

Get Perficient alerts:

Perficient Trading Down 4.6 %

PRFT stock traded down $4.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $88.81. 302,068 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 178,504. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.70, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $95.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.39. Perficient has a fifty-two week low of $86.24 and a fifty-two week high of $153.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

Insider Activity

Perficient ( NASDAQ:PRFT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $222.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.07 million. Perficient had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 30.67%. The business’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Perficient will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ralph C. Derrickson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.15, for a total transaction of $480,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,584,568.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Perficient

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Perficient by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,799,310 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $418,266,000 after buying an additional 189,974 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Perficient by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,347,413 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $148,336,000 after buying an additional 75,164 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Perficient by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,054,267 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $116,064,000 after purchasing an additional 26,216 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Perficient by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 525,710 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $57,876,000 after purchasing an additional 3,108 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Perficient by 59.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 429,965 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $47,335,000 after purchasing an additional 160,757 shares during the period. 89.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Perficient

(Get Rating)

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. The company offers strategy and consulting solutions in the areas of digital and technology strategy, management consulting, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Perficient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perficient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.