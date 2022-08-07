PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) Shares Purchased by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden raised its stake in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) by 66.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 52,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 20,800 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $9,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Banco Santander S.A. increased its stake in PerkinElmer by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 39,402 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,874,000 after buying an additional 4,570 shares during the period. Lindenwold Advisors grew its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Lindenwold Advisors now owns 11,544 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 65,081 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,354,000 after purchasing an additional 5,954 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,223 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of PerkinElmer in the 1st quarter worth approximately $439,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider James M. Mock sold 5,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.49, for a total transaction of $731,087.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,577 shares in the company, valued at $4,012,177.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 5,700 shares of PerkinElmer stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.14, for a total value of $827,298.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,941,973.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James M. Mock sold 5,025 shares of PerkinElmer stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.49, for a total transaction of $731,087.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,012,177.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 13,898 shares of company stock worth $2,083,263. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PerkinElmer Stock Performance

PKI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $198.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $185.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $125.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of PerkinElmer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $178.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PerkinElmer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.13.

Shares of PKI opened at $153.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $19.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.79, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $144.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.02. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a one year low of $130.65 and a one year high of $203.16.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 13.21% and a return on equity of 16.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.83 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

PerkinElmer Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 11th. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.24%.

PerkinElmer Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services.

