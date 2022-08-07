Perpetual Protocol Trading 25% Higher Over Last 7 Days (PERP)

Perpetual Protocol (PERP) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 7th. Perpetual Protocol has a total market cap of $98.84 million and approximately $13.16 million worth of Perpetual Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Perpetual Protocol has traded up 25% against the US dollar. One Perpetual Protocol coin can currently be bought for $1.11 or 0.00004788 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,253.99 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004299 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004297 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003928 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004323 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002199 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.77 or 0.00132307 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.26 or 0.00035503 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.56 or 0.00066924 BTC.
Perpetual Protocol Profile
Perpetual Protocol (PERP) is a coin. It was first traded on September 5th, 2020. Perpetual Protocol’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 88,775,000 coins. Perpetual Protocol’s official Twitter account is @perpprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Perpetual Protocol is perp.fi.
Perpetual Protocol Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Perpetual Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Perpetual Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Perpetual Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.
