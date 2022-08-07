Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Acquired by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 24,310,941 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 3,000,100 shares during the period. Pfizer accounts for 0.7% of Swiss National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,258,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth about $290,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its position in Pfizer by 108.3% during the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

PFE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Pfizer from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on Pfizer from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price target on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 target price on Pfizer in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.50.

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total value of $227,603.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $585,250.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total value of $227,603.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $585,250.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $202,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $760,732. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,126 shares of company stock worth $2,075,003. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pfizer stock opened at $49.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $276.45 billion, a PE ratio of 9.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.67. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.94 and a 1-year high of $61.71.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $27.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.20 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 44.38% and a net margin of 28.92%. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 31.31%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

