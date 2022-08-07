Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Bought by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 22.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,171 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,692 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. American National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 89.1% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 74.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PM opened at $97.60 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $98.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.10. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.64 and a 1 year high of $112.48. The stock has a market cap of $151.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.62.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 115.36% and a net margin of 11.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.12%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.91%.

PM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $117.00 in a report on Sunday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Philip Morris International from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.33.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

