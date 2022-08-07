Phoenixcoin (PXC) Market Cap Achieves $838,756.90

Phoenixcoin (PXC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 7th. One Phoenixcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0097 or 0.00000042 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Phoenixcoin has traded down 7.8% against the dollar. Phoenixcoin has a total market capitalization of $838,756.90 and $391.00 worth of Phoenixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Phoenixcoin alerts:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,991.88 or 0.99969787 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $10.87 or 0.00047267 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.10 or 0.00235232 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.02 or 0.00178360 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $63.29 or 0.00275190 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00004899 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.41 or 0.00053940 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004329 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00005209 BTC.

About Phoenixcoin

Phoenixcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Phoenixcoin’s total supply is 86,832,256 coins. The Reddit community for Phoenixcoin is https://reddit.com/r/phoenixcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Phoenixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Phoenixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Phoenixcoin’s official website is phoenixcoin.org.

Phoenixcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Phoenixcoin (PXC)is Scrypt based cryptocoin and digital currency for everyone. It doesn't depend upon very expensive hardware and can be mined successfully with popular computer video cards or processors. It is also a fast and reliable way to send money worldwide. The currency can be used on the developers casino website. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenixcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phoenixcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phoenixcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Phoenixcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phoenixcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.