PieDAO DOUGH v2 (DOUGH) Achieves Market Capitalization of $996,370.99

PieDAO DOUGH v2 (DOUGH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 7th. PieDAO DOUGH v2 has a market capitalization of $996,370.99 and $1,235.00 worth of PieDAO DOUGH v2 was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, PieDAO DOUGH v2 has traded 8.6% higher against the dollar. One PieDAO DOUGH v2 coin can now be purchased for $0.0674 or 0.00000289 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23,288.78 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004295 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004292 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003933 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004320 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002195 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.84 or 0.00132424 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.27 or 0.00035512 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.52 or 0.00066634 BTC.

PieDAO DOUGH v2 Coin Profile

PieDAO DOUGH v2 is a coin. PieDAO DOUGH v2’s total supply is 87,161,996 coins and its circulating supply is 14,782,646 coins. PieDAO DOUGH v2’s official Twitter account is @PieDAO_DeFi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for PieDAO DOUGH v2 is medium.com/piedao. The Reddit community for PieDAO DOUGH v2 is https://reddit.com/r/PieDAO. The official website for PieDAO DOUGH v2 is www.piedao.org.

PieDAO DOUGH v2 Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DOUGH is the PieDAO governance token. Owning DOUGH makes you a member of PieDAO. Holders are capable of participating in the DAO’s governance votes and proposing votes of their own. PieDAO is entering the next phase of its mission to democratize the access to wealth allocation strategies by migrating the currently non-transferable token (DOUGHv1) to a transferable one (DOUGHv2).To further develop the community and to incentivize early adopters through the liquidity mining program the community believes the time is right to start the migration of DOUGH to DOUGH v2. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PieDAO DOUGH v2 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PieDAO DOUGH v2 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PieDAO DOUGH v2 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

