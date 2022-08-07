Pinkcoin Price Down 25.3% Over Last 7 Days (PINK)

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 43.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 7th. One Pinkcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Pinkcoin has a total market cap of $182,458.52 and approximately $4.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Pinkcoin has traded down 25.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $53.37 or 0.00230095 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00004914 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00005228 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001540 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00008615 BTC.

Cryptostone (CPS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000013 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004306 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $120.50 or 0.00519512 BTC.

Rainmaker Games (RAIN) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Pinkcoin Coin Profile

Pinkcoin (PINK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on May 2nd, 2014. Pinkcoin’s total supply is 462,276,145 coins and its circulating supply is 437,015,709 coins. The official message board for Pinkcoin is slack.with.pink. Pinkcoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pinkcoin’s official website is getstarted.with.pink. The Reddit community for Pinkcoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Pinkcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “PinkCoin (PC) is an X11 coin with a seven day PoW period before switching to being a pure PoS coin with a 1% annual interest rate. There is a hard cap of 380 million coins to be produced and a block time of 30 seconds. There was no premine. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pinkcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pinkcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pinkcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

