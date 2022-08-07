Pioneer Merger (NASDAQ:PACX) versus Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) Head-To-Head Comparison

Pioneer Merger (NASDAQ:PACX – Get Rating) and Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

45.8% of Consumer Portfolio Services shares are held by institutional investors. 48.8% of Consumer Portfolio Services shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Pioneer Merger and Consumer Portfolio Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pioneer Merger N/A -151.41% 6.98% Consumer Portfolio Services 26.87% 45.63% 3.59%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pioneer Merger 0 0 0 0 N/A Consumer Portfolio Services 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Pioneer Merger and Consumer Portfolio Services, as provided by MarketBeat.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Pioneer Merger and Consumer Portfolio Services’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pioneer Merger N/A N/A $8.46 million N/A N/A Consumer Portfolio Services $267.81 million 0.94 $47.52 million $2.89 4.15

Consumer Portfolio Services has higher revenue and earnings than Pioneer Merger.

Volatility and Risk

Pioneer Merger has a beta of 0.02, meaning that its stock price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Consumer Portfolio Services has a beta of 2.26, meaning that its stock price is 126% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Consumer Portfolio Services beats Pioneer Merger on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pioneer Merger

Pioneer Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology and consumer sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

About Consumer Portfolio Services

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It is involved in the purchase and service of retail automobile contracts originated by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans. The company, through its automobile contract purchases, offers indirect financing to the customers of dealers with limited credit histories or past credit problems. It serves as an alternative source of financing for dealers, facilitating sales to customers who are not able to obtain financing from commercial banks, credit unions, and the captive finance companies. The company also acquires installment purchase contracts in four merger and acquisition transactions; purchases immaterial amounts of vehicle purchase money loans from non-affiliated lenders. and offers financing directly to sub-prime consumers to facilitate their purchase of a new or used automobile, light truck, or passenger van. It services its automobile contracts through its branches in California, Nevada, Virginia, Florida, and Illinois. The company was founded in 1991 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

