Piper Sandler Boosts Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY) Price Target to $13.00

Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Piper Sandler from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

UDMY has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Udemy from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Udemy from $11.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Udemy from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Udemy from $25.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Udemy from $25.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $24.17.

Udemy Stock Performance

Shares of UDMY opened at $14.97 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.04 and a 200 day moving average of $12.52. Udemy has a fifty-two week low of $9.47 and a fifty-two week high of $32.62. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion and a P/E ratio of -14.97.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Udemy

Udemy ( NASDAQ:UDMY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.06. Udemy had a negative return on equity of 45.33% and a negative net margin of 18.01%. The company had revenue of $152.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Udemy will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Naspers Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Udemy during the fourth quarter valued at $334,541,000. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Udemy during the fourth quarter worth about $53,883,000. Industry Ventures L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Udemy during the fourth quarter worth about $16,948,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Udemy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,964,000. Finally, Liberty Street Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Udemy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,088,000. 66.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Udemy Company Profile

Udemy, Inc operates a marketplace platform for teaching and learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers technical and business skills, and personal development courses for individual learners and enterprise customers. Its platform provides 49 million learners with access to approximately 180,000 courses through direct-to-consumer or Udemy Business offerings in approximately 75 languages.

