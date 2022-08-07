PIVX (PIVX) Trading 5.3% Lower Over Last Week

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 7th. PIVX has a total market capitalization of $12.18 million and $130,097.00 worth of PIVX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PIVX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000759 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, PIVX has traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- LockTrip (LOC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00005583 BTC.
- Blockasset (BLOCK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000295 BTC.
- LocoMeta (LOCO) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000210 BTC.
- Swinca (SWI) traded 64.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- Herbalist Token (HERB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Carebit (CARE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- 0x_nodes (BIOS) traded 23% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0824 or 0.00000365 BTC.
About PIVX
PIVX (PIVX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 25th, 2015. PIVX’s total supply is 69,792,020 coins. PIVX’s official message board is forum.pivx.org. The Reddit community for PIVX is /r/pivx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PIVX’s official website is www.pivx.org. PIVX’s official Twitter account is @_pivx and its Facebook page is accessible here.
PIVX Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIVX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PIVX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PIVX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
