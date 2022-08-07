Plair (PLA) Price Reaches $0.0000

Plair (PLA) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 7th. One Plair coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Plair has traded up 25.8% against the US dollar. Plair has a total market capitalization of $240,847.94 and approximately $997.00 worth of Plair was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,216.17 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004307 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004308 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003957 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004322 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002202 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.76 or 0.00132500 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.06 or 0.00034706 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.49 or 0.00066699 BTC.

About Plair

Plair (CRYPTO:PLA) is a coin. Plair’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,610,108,545 coins. Plair’s official Twitter account is @teamplayup and its Facebook page is accessible here. Plair’s official message board is medium.com/plairlife. The Reddit community for Plair is /r/Plair. Plair’s official website is plair.life.

Plair Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayChip is an incentivized blockchain-based online sports betting platform and fantasy sports ecosystem. The PlayChip ecosystem is designed to be secure, scalable, simple to use, and fun, as well as include features to incorporate provable fairness into PlayChip transactions and the partnered gaming platforms. PLA is PlayChip's native token. PLA is an Ethereum based ERC20 token. PLA represents a universal system for payments and rewards on the platform. PLA tokens can be used for placing bets, wagering, and gaming. “

