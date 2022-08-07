PlatON (LAT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $37.27 Million

PlatON (LAT) traded up 3.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 7th. One PlatON coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0131 or 0.00000056 BTC on major exchanges. PlatON has a market cap of $37.27 million and $4.51 million worth of PlatON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, PlatON has traded up 2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get PlatON alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23,239.85 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004303 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004301 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003924 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 29.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004329 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002200 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.42 or 0.00130910 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.34 or 0.00035881 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.41 or 0.00066301 BTC.

PlatON Coin Profile

PlatON (CRYPTO:LAT) is a coin. PlatON’s total supply is 10,250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,842,759,845 coins. PlatON’s official Twitter account is @latiumcoin.

PlatON Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Latium is a decentralized microtasking platform for projects and community initiatives, improving efficiency and transparency for freelance workers and project participants. The ecosystem is comprised of task doers and makers, those who complete tasks and those who pay for them to be completed (respecitvely). Additional features include a reputation system, profile management, referral programs and LAT transfer system. LAT is an ERC20 token that acts as the main form of payment on the platform “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlatON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlatON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PlatON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PlatON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PlatON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.