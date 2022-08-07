PlayAGS (AGS) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 8th. Analysts expect PlayAGS to post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). PlayAGS had a negative net margin of 9.88% and a negative return on equity of 44.92%. The firm had revenue of $72.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.21) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect PlayAGS to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

AGS opened at $5.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.42. PlayAGS has a 52-week low of $4.21 and a 52-week high of $10.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.31. The company has a market cap of $187.03 million, a P/E ratio of -6.72 and a beta of 2.54.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in PlayAGS by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 157,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 29,120 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in PlayAGS during the 1st quarter valued at $712,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in PlayAGS by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 267,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after acquiring an additional 70,206 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in PlayAGS during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in PlayAGS by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 73,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 4,467 shares during the last quarter. 82.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of PlayAGS in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of PlayAGS from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of PlayAGS from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of PlayAGS from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of PlayAGS from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st.

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

