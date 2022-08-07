Polaris (NYSE:PII) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $10.10-$10.30 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.93. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.26 billion-$9.51 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.14 billion.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PII shares. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Polaris from $149.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Polaris from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Polaris in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. They set a neutral rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Polaris in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They set a hold rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Polaris from $165.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $128.36.

Shares of PII opened at $115.08 on Friday. Polaris has a 12-month low of $94.24 and a 12-month high of $135.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $107.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of 26.76 and a beta of 1.57.

Polaris ( NYSE:PII Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.36. Polaris had a return on equity of 41.72% and a net margin of 3.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Polaris will post 10.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.53%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Polaris by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,803,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,933,000 after purchasing an additional 13,281 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Polaris by 14.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,136,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,665,000 after buying an additional 532,947 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Polaris by 33.2% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,698,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,534,000 after buying an additional 922,101 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Polaris by 9.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 632,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,659,000 after buying an additional 57,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Polaris by 3.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 333,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,159,000 after buying an additional 11,474 shares in the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates through six segments: ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

