Polis 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $158.00 (POLIS)

Polis (POLIS) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 7th. One Polis coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0350 or 0.00000151 BTC on major exchanges. Polis has a total market capitalization of $343,788.72 and approximately $158.00 worth of Polis was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Polis has traded up 6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00005697 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $125.58 or 0.00542804 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00005327 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.32 or 0.00191552 BTC.

CrypterToken (CRYPT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001349 BTC.

Mars Protocol (MARS) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Draken (DRK) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Polis

Polis (CRYPTO:POLIS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Polis’ total supply is 9,831,891 coins. The Reddit community for Polis is /r/Polispay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Polis’ official website is polispay.org. Polis’ official Twitter account is @PolisBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Polis is forum.polispay.org.

Buying and Selling Polis

According to CryptoCompare, “Polis is a community driven cryptocurrency for fast transactions and payments. Polis is used on Polispay app the multi coin wallet as main currency with its own ecosystem like gift cards and debit cards.Polis gives you the opportunity to buy these gift cards and vouchers without any additonal fees. The complete project is governed as a DAO. Polis uses advanced decentralized blockchain technology to solve major problems for the global community. wPolis or wrapped Polis is 1:1 backed by Polis coin. This token was generated to make Polis available for the Ethereum network and it is traded on Uniswap. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Polis using one of the exchanges listed above.

