Polkamarkets (POLK) Price Hits $0.0693

Polkamarkets (POLK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 7th. Polkamarkets has a market cap of $5.65 million and approximately $517,176.00 worth of Polkamarkets was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Polkamarkets coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0693 or 0.00000301 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Polkamarkets has traded 2.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polkamarkets Coin Profile

POLK is a coin. It launched on February 20th, 2021. Polkamarkets’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 81,455,674 coins. Polkamarkets’ official Twitter account is @polkamarkets.

Polkamarkets Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkamarkets is a DeFi-Powered Prediction Market built for cross-chain information exchange and trading where users take positions on outcomes of real-world events–in a decentralized and interoperable platform based on Polkadot. Forecasting and providing liquidity to Polkamarkets will earn users $POLK, the platform's native utility tokens. By joining the power of DeFi and liquidity incentives to prediction markets, Polkamarkets aims to be the premiere forecasting tool on the blockchain. “

