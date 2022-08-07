Polygon (MATIC) Price Tops $0.91 on Top Exchanges

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 7th. Polygon has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion and $252.83 million worth of Polygon was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Polygon has traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Polygon coin can now be purchased for $0.91 or 0.00003956 BTC on major exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,100.97 or 1.00006447 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004330 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004327 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 19.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004356 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002213 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.63 or 0.00132579 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.86 or 0.00034014 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.63 or 0.00067644 BTC.
- Decentraland (MANA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00004561 BTC.
About Polygon
Polygon (MATIC) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 26th, 2018. Polygon’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,034,803,943 coins. Polygon’s official Twitter account is @maticnetwork. The official message board for Polygon is medium.com/matic-network. The Reddit community for Polygon is https://reddit.com/r/maticnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Polygon’s official website is polygon.technology.
Polygon Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polygon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polygon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Polygon using one of the exchanges listed above.
