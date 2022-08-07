Populous 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $315,463.00 (PPT)

Populous (PPT) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 6th. Populous has a total market capitalization of $6.74 million and $315,463.00 worth of Populous was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Populous has traded 6.5% higher against the dollar. One Populous coin can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000551 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Populous alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,000.42 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004350 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004347 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003942 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003866 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002223 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.28 or 0.00131634 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.75 or 0.00033692 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.64 or 0.00068005 BTC.

About Populous

Populous (PPT) is a coin. It was first traded on July 9th, 2017. Populous’ total supply is 53,252,246 coins. The official website for Populous is populous.world. Populous’ official Twitter account is @bitpopulous and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Populous Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Populous is an invoice and trade finance platform built on the Ethereum network. Populous uses XBRL, Z Score formula, Smart Contracts, Stable tokens and other technologies in the cryptoshpere to create a unique trading environment for investors and invoice sellers. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Populous directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Populous should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Populous using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Populous Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Populous and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.