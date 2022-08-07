Porvair (LON:PRV) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $613.64

Shares of Porvair plc (LON:PRV – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 613.64 ($7.52) and traded as low as GBX 580 ($7.11). Porvair shares last traded at GBX 590 ($7.23), with a volume of 1,212 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Porvair in a report on Monday, July 4th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.60. The firm has a market capitalization of £272.59 million and a P/E ratio of 2,269.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 578.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 613.02.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.90 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a yield of 0.32%. Porvair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,923.08%.

In related news, insider Ben Stocks sold 2,754 shares of Porvair stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 625 ($7.66), for a total transaction of £17,212.50 ($21,091.17).

Porvair plc, a filtration and environmental technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells filtration and separation equipment primarily in the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Laboratory, and Metal Melt Quality. The Aerospace & Industrial segment designs and manufactures a range of specialist filtration equipment for aerospace, energy, and industrial applications.

