Powell Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 3,943 Shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Powell Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,974 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,943 shares during the quarter. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF accounts for 1.9% of Powell Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Powell Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $3,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PAVE. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 52.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,414,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,102,000 after purchasing an additional 8,056,235 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 612,633.5% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 6,887,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,768,000 after acquiring an additional 6,886,000 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,794,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,851,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,054,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,735,000 after acquiring an additional 507,151 shares during the last quarter.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:PAVE opened at $26.33 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.93. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 1 year low of $13.80 and a 1 year high of $17.80.

