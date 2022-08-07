Powell Investment Advisors LLC Has $166,000 Stock Position in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Powell Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 182 shares during the period. Powell Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $166,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in iShares US Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $970,000. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $699,000. Ignite Planners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $460,000. Dohj LLC raised its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 2,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC raised its position in iShares US Technology ETF by 169.9% in the 4th quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 13,844 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after buying an additional 8,714 shares during the last quarter.

iShares US Technology ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IYW opened at $91.57 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.14. iShares US Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $76.91 and a 12 month high of $118.00.

iShares US Technology ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

