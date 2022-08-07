Powell Investment Advisors LLC Raises Position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Powell Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 539 shares during the period. Powell Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 7,133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 45,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 3,832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 51,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 7,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter.

Alerian MLP ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Alerian MLP ETF stock opened at $37.82 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.54. Alerian MLP ETF has a 12-month low of $30.04 and a 12-month high of $42.18.

About Alerian MLP ETF

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

