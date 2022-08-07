PowerFleet (PWFL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, August 8th. Analysts expect PowerFleet to post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. PowerFleet had a negative net margin of 11.07% and a negative return on equity of 15.11%. The company had revenue of $33.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.95 million. On average, analysts expect PowerFleet to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get PowerFleet alerts:

PowerFleet Stock Performance

NASDAQ PWFL opened at $2.56 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. PowerFleet has a 12-month low of $2.06 and a 12-month high of $7.38. The firm has a market cap of $92.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.57 and a beta of 1.74.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PowerFleet

In related news, Director Charles Frumberg sold 11,716 shares of PowerFleet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.24, for a total value of $26,243.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,699 shares in the company, valued at $62,045.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in PowerFleet by 2.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,577,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,686,000 after acquiring an additional 43,027 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in PowerFleet by 23.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 247,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 47,644 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Company LLC acquired a new position in PowerFleet during the first quarter worth about $715,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in PowerFleet by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 121,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 5,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in PowerFleet during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. 68.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PowerFleet in a research report on Monday, August 1st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barrington Research lowered shares of PowerFleet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of PowerFleet from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.33.

PowerFleet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PowerFleet, Inc provides wireless Internet-of-Things asset management solutions in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company offers real-time intelligence for organizations to capture IoT data from various types of assets with devices and sensors to increase efficiencies, and improve safety and security, as well as increase their profitability in easy-to-understand reports, dashboards, and real-time alerts; and application programming interfaces for additional integrations and development to boost other enterprise management systems and third-party applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PowerFleet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PowerFleet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.