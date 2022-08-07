Price Capital Management Inc. Invests $5 Million in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Price Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $5,000,000. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF accounts for 16.7% of Price Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWO. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $528,021,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $196,373,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,470,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,017,072,000 after purchasing an additional 650,759 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Barings LLC now owns 1,302,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $381,595,000 after purchasing an additional 206,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 8,657.3% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 91,952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,947,000 after purchasing an additional 90,902 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSEARCA IWO opened at $236.41 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $192.88 and a 52 week high of $329.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $215.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $232.51.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

