Primas One Day Trading Volume Reaches $900,090.00 (PST)

Primas (PST) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 7th. Primas has a market capitalization of $589,002.97 and $900,090.00 worth of Primas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Primas coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0112 or 0.00000048 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Primas has traded 6.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Primas alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000299 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00021062 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.58 or 0.00265195 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000765 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000989 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000810 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000016 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 141.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002292 BTC.

Primas Profile

Primas is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on August 21st, 2017. Primas’ total supply is 101,342,466 coins and its circulating supply is 52,692,565 coins. The Reddit community for Primas is /r/Primas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Primas’ official website is primas.io. Primas’ official Twitter account is @PrimasOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Primas

According to CryptoCompare, “Primas is an open content release, recommendation and trading ecosphere. Primas is committed to using the block chain and other technical means to change the existing content market structure. This new content value evaluation system ensures that producers of premium content receive direct benefits. Their blockchain can not be tampered with which provides copyright protection. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Primas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Primas using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Primas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Primas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.