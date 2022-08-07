Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.83 Million Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,368 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 476 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $2,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TMUS. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 245 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in T-Mobile US during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in T-Mobile US during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.24% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other T-Mobile US news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.99, for a total transaction of $2,439,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 674,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,278,839.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

TMUS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $179.00 to $187.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Barclays set a $150.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.68.

NASDAQ TMUS opened at $144.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $181.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.52, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.48. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.51 and a twelve month high of $145.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.51.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $19.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.08 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.59% and a net margin of 2.14%. T-Mobile US’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About T-Mobile US

(Get Rating)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

Recommended Stories

