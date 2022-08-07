Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $3.15 Million Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,830 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $3,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000.

IJH opened at $250.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $237.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $251.16. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $218.00 and a fifty-two week high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

