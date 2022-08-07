Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $4.84 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,119 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCZ. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $630,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 23,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 39,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after acquiring an additional 4,420 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 116,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,486,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PBMares Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCZ opened at $57.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.39 and a 200 day moving average of $61.90. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $52.08 and a 12 month high of $79.23.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $1.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th.

