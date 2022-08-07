Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 125,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,516 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for 1.1% of Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF worth $20,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RSP. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 56.7% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 4,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

Shares of RSP opened at $145.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $139.68 and a 200 day moving average of $148.09. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $129.56 and a twelve month high of $164.90.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

