Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,835 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $7,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 156,813,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,651,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785,863 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 105,458,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,250,846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716,517 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,444,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,090,497,000 after purchasing an additional 972,826 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,726,603,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,710,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,569,850,000 after acquiring an additional 293,092 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI set a $170.00 price target on Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Raymond James raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.93.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

PG opened at $144.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $129.50 and a 1 year high of $165.35. The firm has a market cap of $347.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.91, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.35.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.52% and a net margin of 18.39%. The company had revenue of $19.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be given a $0.913 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.82%.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In other news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 1,599 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total value of $232,046.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $580,770.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 1,599 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total value of $232,046.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $580,770.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $290,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $728,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

